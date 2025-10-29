Bo Nix, Sean Payton receive crucial update on Pat Surtain II’s injury following Broncos’ 6-2 start

The Denver Broncos have arguably the best defense in the NFL. Unfortunately, star cornerback Pat Surtain II suffered a pectoral injury in Week 8, and now Bo Nix and Sean Payton have received a key update on his status.

Pat Surtain II, the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year, went down with a pec injury against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8. While the initial concern was that he could miss significant time, recent reports suggest the situation isn’t as severe as first feared.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Broncos do not plan to place Surtain on injured reserve — a strong sign that his recovery timeline is shorter than expected.

When will Pat Surtain return?

For Bo Nix and Sean Payton, having Pat Surtain II on the field is crucial. He’s one of the best cornerbacks in the league and elevates Denver’s defense to another level when healthy.

Since the team is not placing him on IR, the Broncos likely expect Surtain to return in fewer than four weeks — the minimum time he would be required to miss if on that list.

Fortunately for Denver, their bye week comes in Week 12, which gives Surtain additional time to heal. He’s expected to miss the next three games and could make his return in Week 13 against the Washington Commanders.

A tough stretch ahead

Before their bye, the Broncos will face the Texans, Raiders, and Chiefs — three critical matchups that will test their defense potentially without Surtain.

After the bye, things don’t get much easier. Denver’s remaining schedule includes games against the Commanders, Raiders, Packers, Jaguars, Chiefs, and Chargers — a challenging stretch where having Surtain back could make all the difference.