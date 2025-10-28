Broncos turn to 41-year-old veteran tight end to help Bo Nix after missing out on two waiver claims

The Denver Broncos are reportedly targeting a 41-year-old veteran tight end after missing out on two waiver claims. Sean Payton wants to add experience and reliability to help quarterback Bo Nix keep the offense rolling.

Earlier this year, the Broncos added Evan Engram to become a top-tier target for Bo Nix. So far, the tight end has delivered a solid performance, yet Denver still wants to add more depth to the position.

On Tuesday, the Broncos worked out 41-year-old Marcedes Lewis. While Denver has yet to sign him, it’s likely they will, given the lack of available options.

Why are the Broncos interested in Marcedes Lewis?

After Week 8, the Broncos submitted two waiver claims — both for tight ends. Denver failed to add Brendan Bates and Ben Sims due to having a better record than the other teams in contention, but their search for a tight end didn’t stop there.

Sean Payton gave Marcedes Lewis a chance to work out for the team on Tuesday. The veteran free agent is still looking for an opportunity to play, and Denver might be ready to give him one.

The former first-round pick of the Jaguars is already the oldest tight end in NFL history. If the Broncos sign him, he would become the second-oldest active player in the league — behind Aaron Rodgers (42) and tied with Nick Folk and Matt Prater.

Tight end Nate Adkins was injured on Sunday, and while Adam Trautman is expected to step up as TE2, the arrival of Lewis would add much-needed depth to the position, especially with Lucas Krull still on injured reserve.