Bo Nix teammate predicts big revenge game in Week 3 Broncos vs Chargers game

The Denver Broncos will visit the Los Angeles Chargers in a crucial Week 3 game. Not only is this a divisional rivalry, but one of Bo Nix‘s key weapons is also facing a revenge game and is eager to face his former team.

JK Dobbins played for the Chargers last year and apparently the relationship didn’t end well, as he signed for the Broncos and sent shots to the Chargers back then. Now, he says he wants to have a big revenge game. “However, that may be. However many touches that may be. I’m going to try to touch 100 this week, for sure. It will only be right. I’m back to where I used to play,” he said to the Denver Gazzette.

Dobbins has been sharing backfield with rookie RJ Harvey. However, the Broncos know that they need to run the ball effectively if they want to win a tough away game against a big-time rival like the Chargers. Bo Nix will have to try to battle Justin Herbert.

Dobbins is leading the Broncos’ backfield

Even if sharing backfield, Dobbins is leading the team’s running department. He has scored in both games and also has had 60+ yards in both appearances. The Chargers is a very tough run defense but Dobbins is clearly motivated to have a big revenge game.

J.K. Dobbins #27 of the Denver Broncos

Dobbins’ career has been hampered by injuries but when healthy, he’s always proven to be a very consistent back. From Baltimore to L.A to now Denver, Dobbins’ challenge is to stay healthy, and then the production will follow.

Chargers’ defense has been top-tier

The Chargers have allowed a mere 30 points in the first two games of the season. They can pass rush and their run defense has been good. Against the Chiefs, they allowed 98 rushing yards but many of them came on Mahomes’ scrambles. Their running backs were unable to do anything.

Then, they only allowed the Raiders nine points and 68 rushing yards. Rookie sensation Ashton Jeanty was not able to beat a fierce defensive line. Now Dobbins will face the tough challenge to do so.