What happens if Broncos lose against Packers today in 2025 NFL Week 15?

This NFL season surprisingly has two teams in the AFC as serious Super Bowl contenders, with the Denver Broncos being one of them. Bo Nix has become the leader this franchise needed, and to keep its momentum, a victory over the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field Stadium in Week 15 is a must.

With eleven wins and only two losses, Mile High is hoping to secure the top seed in its conference and eventually earn a first-round bye in the postseason. It remains to be seen whether its current opponent will allow for an easy game.

The Packers also enter this matchup as leaders of the NFC North, although their situation is somewhat different. A stumble could allow their divisional rivals to take advantage and snatch the top spot from them.

What happens if the Broncos lose to the Packers?

If the Denver Broncos lose to the Green Bay Packers at home, their current record would drop to 11-3, and depending on the outcome of the matchup between the Chargers and Chiefs, their lead in the AFC West could be at risk.

Bo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos.

Ahead of this game, according to the NFL’s official website, the Broncos have a 99% chance of securing a playoff spot. A loss—or another win—would not change this percentage, so their qualification is not at risk beyond Week 15.

AFC West current standings before Week 15

Denver Broncos (11-2)

Los Angeles Chargers (9-4)

Kansas City Chiefs (6-7)

Las Vegas Raiders (2-11)

Week 15 will feature a highly significant matchup in the AFC West, as the Chargers visit Arrowhead to face the Kansas City Chiefs. If Justin Herbert is able to lead his team to a victory, the standings could take an unexpected turn heading into the weeks ahead.

Denver’s final games

The Denver Broncos face a high-stakes series of games to close out their 2025 regular season following their Week 15 home contest. The challenging stretch begins with another home game, hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars. They then hit the road for a critical AFC West showdown on Christmas Day, traveling to Arrowhead Stadium to battle the rival Kansas City Chiefs.

Finally, the Broncos will return home to conclude their season with a pivotal divisional matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, a game which could determine the final AFC West standings and their playoff seeding.