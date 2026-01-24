Bo Nix’s absence might not be the only problem for Broncos against Patriots in AFC Championship Game

The NFL season is slowly winding down, and one of the matchups that will determine a Super Bowl contender will take place at Empower Field. There, the Denver Broncos, without Bo Nix, will host the New England Patriots in a game full of intrigue and high stakes.

The absence of their star player is undoubtedly a significant loss for the Broncos. However, another obstacle could challenge the team: the forecast calls for extremely difficult weather conditions in Mile High.

While the frigid temperatures expected during the game could pose a challenge for the home team, Sean Payton drew on his experience to assure that the Broncos will be prepared for any eventuality.

“I think it’s impacted more by rain. Really, cold is relative,“ Payton said on Friday. “So we deal with the elements, though, and we’re used to playing in cold weather here. We’re used to playing in nice weather. I think it’s relative when you talk about, like, Cincinnati Bengals playoff cold, which I think was the all-time coldest game in our history. We’ll be prepared for that.”

Sean Payton at Empower Field At Mile High

Temperatures at game time are expected to range between 16 and 19 degrees, with a high chance of snow. A scenario the Patriots are more accustomed to, unlike the Broncos.

Stidham is the Broncos’ big hope

As the Denver Broncos prepare for a high-stakes AFC Championship showdown against the New England Patriots, all eyes are on Jarrett Stidham, who has emerged as the team’s beacon of hope following Bo Nix’s season-ending ankle fracture.

Stepping into the spotlight with a Super Bowl berth on the line, Stidham is tasked with leading an offense that lost its primary engine during the Divisional Round win over Buffalo.

Despite the immense pressure of replacing a record-setting QB, the veteran remains unfazed and deeply committed to his teammates. In a recent press conference, Stidham revealed his biggest motivation by stating: “It means a lot, any time you step into a situation like this, I just want to go out there and play the absolute best I can for the guys in this locker room,” signaling that his drive comes from a desire to finish what Nix started.

