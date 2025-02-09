Trending topics:
Bradley Cooper speaks out on the Eagles, Jalen Hurts after the franchise’s second Super Bowl victory

One of the most dedicated and well-known fans of the Philadelphia Eagles, Bradley Cooper, didn't stay silent and spoke clearly about the team's Super Bowl victory and Jalen Hurts' performance.

By Richard Tovar

Actor Bradley Cooper walks across the field after the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
The Philadelphia Eagles secured their second modern-era Super Bowl ring against the Chiefs in a magnificent display of offensive power, witnessed by fans like Bradley Cooper, who dedicated a few words to the team and Jalen Hurts.

According to Cooper’s statements following the Eagles’ victory, he labeled the team’s season and extended postseason run as miraculous, humbly saying, “I just one of thousands that get the opportunity to love this team and live for this team.” He recalled seasons spent with his family, “I used to come with my dad, bring my daughter, it’s a beautiful thing in life, it’s a miracle.”

Cooper seems to be one of those die-hard fans deeply connected to the city and the Eagles, saying, “I’m so blessed to be here and I love this team so much.” But he didn’t stop there and made it clear about the team’s quarterback, “So happy for the squad… [Jalen] deserves it, people always say this and that, he is the best.”

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

