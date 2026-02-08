Who sang America the Beautiful at the Super Bowl XL pregame show? Brandi Carlile’s profile

Brandi Carlile brought her distinctive voice to the Super Bowl LX pregame show, taking on “America the Beautiful” with grace and intensity. Her performance highlighted both the ceremony’s pageantry and its emotional resonance.

With a career spanning over two decades, she has earned acclaim for her storytelling, blending folk, rock and Americana into songs that feel personal yet universal. Her stage presence transforms every note into an experience.

As the stadium lights illuminated the field, her rendition underscored the ritual of the anthem while setting a tone of unity and reflection for the evening ahead, bridging artistry and national tradition in a single moment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who is Brandi Carlile?

Brandi Carlile is an American singer‑songwriter whose career has spanned more than two decades, evolving from folk and Americana roots into a voice embraced by mainstream audiences. Born and raised in Washington state, she learned guitar at a young age and began performing in local venues before building wider recognition as a touring artist.

Brandi Carlile at the Super Bowl LX Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Press Conference (Source: Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Her music blends elements of country, rock, folk and blues, creating a versatile sonic identity that defies easy categorization. Through collaborations with longtime bandmates — notably twin brothers Tim and Phil Hanseroth — she has crafted a sound that marries emotional lyricism with raw musicality.

Advertisement

see also Who is Coco Jones? Age, height, career and all about the Super Bowl LX pregame performer

Over the years, she has become known not just for her vocal power but for the storytelling at the heart of her work, earning her devoted fans and critical acclaim across multiple generations of listeners.

Advertisement

How old is Brandi Carlile?

Brandi Carlile was born on June 1, 1981, in Ravensdale, making her 44 years old in 2026. With more than 20 years of professional work behind her, her perspective has matured alongside her music, resonating with audiences across generations.

What is Brandi Carlile’s most famous song?

Brandi Carlile’s career includes several widely recognized tracks, but “The Story” stands out as one of her signature songs. Released on her 2007 album of the same name, the track gained broad attention when featured on the TV series Grey’s Anatomy, helping expand her audience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brandi Carlile at the Super Bowl LX Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Press Conference (Source: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Another defining work is “The Joke”, from her 2018 album By the Way, I Forgive You. The song earned critical acclaim and multiple Grammy wins, becoming both a commercial standout and an emotional anthem for listeners worldwide. Both songs showcase her ability to blend lyrical vulnerability with sweeping melodies, making her repertoire emotionally resonant and musically rich.

Advertisement

Brandi Carlile’s musical career highlights

Debut album: Brandi Carlile (2005) | Carlile introduced her signature voice and storytelling on this self-titled debut, performing a mix of folk and Americana. Early touring helped her build a devoted fanbase and industry recognition.

Advertisement

Breakthrough: The Story (2007) | The title track became widely known after featuring on Grey’s Anatomy, propelling her into mainstream awareness while maintaining her roots in folk and Americana.

Advertisement

Critical acclaim: By the Way, I Forgive You (2018) | This album earned six Grammy nominations and wins for Best Americana Album and Best American Roots Song with “The Joke,” solidifying Carlile’s place as a leading contemporary songwriter.

Recent works: In These Silent Days (2021) and Returning to Myself (2025) | These releases continued Carlile’s streak of critically acclaimed projects, showcasing her evolving artistry and emotional depth in both songwriting and performance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Major performances and collaborations | Carlile has appeared at global festivals, collaborated with icons like Elton John, and performed at landmark events, including the Super Bowl LX pregame show, highlighting her ability to captivate massive audiences.

Cultural impact and recognition | Beyond music, she authored a memoir, advocated for social causes, and became a role model for authenticity in the music industry, blending artistry with influence and advocacy.