Brian Daboll fired: Who is replacing the HC and who else is on the NY Giants’ coaching staff?

The New York Giants’ latest loss to the Chicago Bears, their eighth of the season, did not sit well with the front office, which made the sudden decision to fire head coach Brian Daboll.
According to a recent report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the team’s current offensive coordinator, Mike Kafka, will take over as interim head coach. Who were the other coordinators working alongside Daboll this season?
On the defensive side, Shane Bowen has been serving as the Giants’ defensive coordinator, while Michael Ghobrial holds the role of special teams coordinator. Joining them is the already mentioned Mike Kafka as offensive coordinator.
The reporter Diana Russini stated via her X account, that there are currently no additional changes expected within the franchise. “No other staff changes are expected at this time in New York, sources say. GM Joe Schoen and DC Shane Bowen will stay in their current roles for now, while Mike Kafka replaces Brian Daboll.”
Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka of the New York Giants.
It’s worth noting that Kafka already has experience lifting a Vince Lombardi Trophy, having served as Patrick Mahomes’ quarterback coach with the Chiefs when they won Super Bowl LIV.
The rest of the Giants’ staff
see also
Giants fire Brian Daboll: What was his record and contract in NY?
DIRECTOR OF COACHING OPERATIONS
- Laura Young
Offense
- Shea Tierney – Offensive Passing Game Coordinator/QB Coach
- Ladell Betts – Running Backs Coach
- Carmen Bricillo – Offensive Line Coach
- Troy Brown – Offensive Assistant/Minority Coaching Fellow
- James Ferentz – Assistant Offensive Line Coach
- Mike Groh – Wide Receivers Coach
- Chad Hall – Assistant Quarterbacks Coach
- Tim Kelly – Tight Ends Coach
- Cade Knox – Offensive Assistant/Game Manager
Defense
- Marquand Manuel – Secondary Coach/Pass Game Coordinator
- Mike Adams – Assistant Secondary Coach
- Charlie Bullen – Outside Linebackers Coach
- Jeff Burris – Cornerbacks Coach
- Bryan Cox – Assistant Defensive Line Coach
- John Egorugwu – Inside Linebackers Coach
- Steve Ferentz – Defensive Assistant
- Grant Morgan – Defensive Assistant
- Andre Patterson – Defensive Line Coach
Special teams
- Cam Achord – Assistant Special Teams Coach
- Stephen Thomas – Assistant Special Teams Coach
Daboll’s numbers with the Giants
Brian Daboll’s era with the New York Giants ended abruptly after a collapse following a promising start. Across four seasons, Daboll compiled a regular season record of 20 wins, 40 losses, and 1 tie.
His tenure was highlighted by his 2022 NFL Coach of the Year campaign, where he led the team to a 9-7-1 record, securing their best finish as a Wild Card team and achieving the franchise’s first playoff win in 11 years.
However, the subsequent years saw a sharp decline, with the team managing only 11 total wins over the next three seasons before his reported firing midway through the 2025 campaign at a disappointing 2-8 record.