Brian Daboll fired: Who is replacing the HC and who else is on the NY Giants’ coaching staff?

The New York Giants’ latest loss to the Chicago Bears, their eighth of the season, did not sit well with the front office, which made the sudden decision to fire head coach Brian Daboll.

According to a recent report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the team’s current offensive coordinator, Mike Kafka, will take over as interim head coach. Who were the other coordinators working alongside Daboll this season?

On the defensive side, Shane Bowen has been serving as the Giants’ defensive coordinator, while Michael Ghobrial holds the role of special teams coordinator. Joining them is the already mentioned Mike Kafka as offensive coordinator.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The reporter Diana Russini stated via her X account, that there are currently no additional changes expected within the franchise. “No other staff changes are expected at this time in New York, sources say. GM Joe Schoen and DC Shane Bowen will stay in their current roles for now, while Mike Kafka replaces Brian Daboll.”

Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka of the New York Giants.

Advertisement

It’s worth noting that Kafka already has experience lifting a Vince Lombardi Trophy, having served as Patrick Mahomes’ quarterback coach with the Chiefs when they won Super Bowl LIV.

Advertisement

The rest of the Giants’ staff

see also Giants fire Brian Daboll: What was his record and contract in NY?

DIRECTOR OF COACHING OPERATIONS

Laura Young

Advertisement

Offense

Shea Tierney – Offensive Passing Game Coordinator/QB Coach

Ladell Betts – Running Backs Coach

Carmen Bricillo – Offensive Line Coach

Troy Brown – Offensive Assistant/Minority Coaching Fellow

James Ferentz – Assistant Offensive Line Coach

Mike Groh – Wide Receivers Coach

Chad Hall – Assistant Quarterbacks Coach

Tim Kelly – Tight Ends Coach

Cade Knox – Offensive Assistant/Game Manager

Defense

Marquand Manuel – Secondary Coach/Pass Game Coordinator

Mike Adams – Assistant Secondary Coach

Charlie Bullen – Outside Linebackers Coach

Jeff Burris – Cornerbacks Coach

Bryan Cox – Assistant Defensive Line Coach

John Egorugwu – Inside Linebackers Coach

Steve Ferentz – Defensive Assistant

Grant Morgan – Defensive Assistant

Andre Patterson – Defensive Line Coach

Advertisement

Advertisement

Special teams

Cam Achord – Assistant Special Teams Coach

Stephen Thomas – Assistant Special Teams Coach

Daboll’s numbers with the Giants

Brian Daboll’s era with the New York Giants ended abruptly after a collapse following a promising start. Across four seasons, Daboll compiled a regular season record of 20 wins, 40 losses, and 1 tie.

Advertisement

His tenure was highlighted by his 2022 NFL Coach of the Year campaign, where he led the team to a 9-7-1 record, securing their best finish as a Wild Card team and achieving the franchise’s first playoff win in 11 years.

Advertisement

However, the subsequent years saw a sharp decline, with the team managing only 11 total wins over the next three seasons before his reported firing midway through the 2025 campaign at a disappointing 2-8 record.