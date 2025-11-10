Giants fire Brian Daboll: What was his record and contract in NY?

It was one of the worst kept secrets in the NFL but it’s now official. For the third straight year, the New York Giants are 2-8 and that prompted the team to fire Brian Daboll mid-season. But is this a hurried decision? What was the record the team had under him and how much money was in Daboll’s contract?

The Giants hired Daboll three and a half seasons ago. From 2022 to 2025, the Giants have a 20-40-1 record with the team. They only had one winning season, where they ended 9-7-1 and went all the way to the Divisional Round in the NFL Playoffs.

As for his contract, Daboll signed a five-year contract in 2022 with an annual salary of $5 million, adding up to approximately $30 million. After three and a half years, he is done.

Daboll will get the bag for the next two years

Doing quick maths, Daboll will earn $666,667 per month until the contract with the Giants expires. That also equates to $153,425 per week and $21,918 per day. It’s an insane amount of money for someone who was let go due to poor results.

Brian Daboll, former head coach of the New York Giants

It wasn’t all fault of Daboll. For instance, the Giants were underdogs in 56/63 games in Daboll’s tenure. He also had Davis Webb, Tyrod Taylor, Tim Boyle, Tommy DeVito, Drew Lock, Daniel Jones, Russell Wilson, and Jaxson Dart as quarterbacks. He was dealt a very bad hand, but ultimately he wasn’t able to stir the ship in the right direction.

The 2025 Giants have also been unlucky

Yes, the team is 2-8. Yes, the team blew four games late in the fourth quarter. That is coaching. Still, the luck has not been on the Giants side. Early in the season, they lost world class receiver Malik Nabers. A couple of weeks ago, they lost running back and rookie sensation Cam Skattebo as well with an ankle injury. Now, their other rookie sensation, QB Jaxon Dart is in concussion protocol.

It’s been a storm of bad luck mixed with bad coaching and even a passionate, hard-working guy like Daboll couldn’t find solutions. He will get suitors from other teams, but likely as an offensive coordinator rather than a head coach.