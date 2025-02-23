Brock Purdy’s teammate in the 49ers weighs in on who’s the best linebacker in NFL history

Looking ahead to the next season, the San Francisco 49ers have moved on from last year’s disappointment. After falling short of the playoffs, Brock Purdy and his teammates are taking a much-needed break to return with a renewed mindset and aim for a stronger performance in the upcoming NFL campaign.

With a fresh perspective, the 49ers‘ front office is actively exploring options to strengthen their roster. They’ve already confirmed that a veteran teammate of Purdy has decided to retire and won’t be available next season. Additionally, several players have entered free agency, making their decisions crucial for the team’s future success.

As the team gears up for the next season, one of Purdy’s teammates recently sparked conversation with a statement he made back in 2021 about the best linebacker in NFL history. The comment resurfaced on social media after the player he named was recently inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“The greatest of all time at the linebacker position? Listen, being a Niner, I’ll always choose Patrick Willis,” Fred Warner said to Matthew Meagher on the Full Squad Gaming Show. Warner’s recognition highlights the legacy of Willis, who spent his entire career as a legendary figure with the 49ers.

Fred Warner #54 of the San Francisco 49ers takes the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi’s Stadium on December 12, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.

The moment Willis found out the Hall of Fame induction

Former 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis, widely regarded as one of the greatest in NFL history, received a heartwarming surprise when he learned he was being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The moment, captured in a video that went viral on social media, shows Willis’ reaction as he was informed of the honor.

The NFL, with the help of Willis’ family, orchestrated the surprise visit to his home in 2024. The emotional moment reflected not only Willis’ outstanding career but also the deep respect and admiration he earned throughout the league.

Why Willis’ stats made him a Hall of Famer

Despite a relatively short career, Willis’ impact on the 49ers and the league was undeniable. Though he never secured a Super Bowl title with San Francisco, his leadership and exceptional play were instrumental in the team’s competitive years.

Here are some of the standout statistics that defined Willis’ career:

Years with the 49ers: 2007-2014

Games played: 112

Games started: 112

Tackles: 950

Solo tackles: 732

Assisted tackles: 218

Sacks: 20.5

Interceptions: 8

Forced fumbles: 16

Fumble recoveries: 5

Pass deflections: 53

Defensive touchdowns: 2

Accolades: Pro Bowl: 7-time selection (2007-2013) First-Team All-Pro: 5-time selection (2007, 2009-2012) Second-Team All-Pro: 1-time selection (2008) NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year: 2007 NFL 2010s All-Decade Team Pro Football Hall of Fame: Inducted in 2024



