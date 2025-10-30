The Denver Broncos surprised many by signing Marcedes Lewis. The veteran tight end was not expected to join any team this season, yet HC Sean Payton has revealed the real reason why the club decided to bring in the 41-year-old.

Earlier this week, the Broncos failed twice in their attempts to claim a tight end off waivers. Following those misses, Sean Payton opted to sign free agent Marcedes Lewis — a move he feels very comfortable with despite the tight end’s age.

“I think he’s obsessed with taking care of himself,” HC Sean Payton said on Thursday. “That has a lot to do with it. I had checked on a mutual friend. He’s been training two times a day and then you can see that he’s in shape.”

Lewis will protect Bo Nix

Beyond the tremendous shape Marcedes Lewis is reportedly in, Sean Payton emphasized that his skill set on the field was the main reason behind the signing.

Lewis is considered one of the best blocking tight ends in NFL history. While he may not be Bo Nix’s primary receiving target, his presence will help provide the rookie quarterback with additional protection in the pocket.

“You kind of follow his career, and I knew he’d been training, I knew he’s in great shape,” Sean Payton said on adding Lewis. “He’s a tremendous blocker. . . . So we brought him in for a workout, brought him on to our practice squad. I’m glad he’s here. He’s a tremendous leader. . . . He had been in the league long enough where the reports have just been unbelievable anywhere he’s been. Jacksonville, Green Bay, Chicago. It’s good to have him here.”

What is the Broncos’ depth chart at tight end?

With the arrival of Marcedes Lewis, Denver’s tight end room has been reinforced. The position, which had been a concern for the Broncos recently, now boasts more depth and experience.

Evan Engram is listed as TE1, followed by Nate Adkins, with Adam Trautman as the third option and Lewis now as the fourth. Lucas Krull remains on injured reserve, the spot the veteran is expected to fill.