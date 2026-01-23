Trending topics:
NFL

Patriots deal Drake Maye bad news as key teammate ruled out for AFC Championship vs Broncos

The New England Patriots travel to Colorado to face the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship Game. Unfortunately, they will have to take on the AFC West club without one of Drake Maye’s key teammates.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Follow us on Google!
QB Drake Maye of the New England Patriots
© Winslow Townson/Getty ImagesQB Drake Maye of the New England Patriots

The 2026 AFC Championship Game is here. The New England Patriots face the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, but Drake Maye will be without a key teammate for this crucial matchup due to injury.

As the Patriots look to advance to Super Bowl LX, they have hit a significant bump in the road. On Friday, the team confirmed that its regular-season sack leader will not play Sunday against Denver.

Edge rusher Harold Landry has been ruled out for the AFC Championship Game. Head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed the news, as Landry is dealing with a knee injury that kept him out of practice all week.

Advertisement

Harold Landry has been a key player on the Patriots’ defense

Landry’s absence could significantly impact Sunday’s game. In 15 games played during the 2025 NFL regular season, the pass rusher recorded 8.5 sacks and 19 quarterback hits, establishing himself as one of New England’s most important defensive pieces.

Landry has been sidelined since early winter with a lingering knee injury. He briefly returned in the Divisional Round, but played only 11 of 75 defensive snaps, and it appears the issue worsened enough to keep him out of the AFC Championship Game.

Advertisement

With Landry unavailable, Elijah Ponder is expected to step into the starting role. However, losing an elite quarterback hunter could be costly against one of the NFL’s best offensive lines.

Patriots star fires back at Sean Payton, Broncos with bold warning about AFC Championship

see also

Patriots star fires back at Sean Payton, Broncos with bold warning about AFC Championship

Who else is injured for the Patriots?

Unfortunately for New England, the injury concerns do not stop with Landry’s absence. The Patriots’ latest injury report includes several players listed as questionable, including one on Drake Maye’s offense.

Advertisement

Wide receiver Mack Hollins (abdomen) is questionable for Sunday’s game. He is currently on injured reserve, and the Patriots would need to activate him by Saturday in order for him to be available against the Broncos. Linebacker Marte Mapu (hip) and cornerback Carlton Davis III (concussion protocol) are also questionable.

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga
ALSO READ
Broncos receive key warning from Patriots QB Drake Maye after Bo Nix season-ending injury against Bills
NFL

Broncos receive key warning from Patriots QB Drake Maye after Bo Nix season-ending injury against Bills

Patriots coach warns the team about Drake Maye’s counterpart, Jarrett Stidham, ahead of AFC Championship Game vs Broncos
NFL

Patriots coach warns the team about Drake Maye’s counterpart, Jarrett Stidham, ahead of AFC Championship Game vs Broncos

Drake Maye’s teammate sends warning ahead of Broncos game after Patriots dominant win in Divisional Round
NFL

Drake Maye’s teammate sends warning ahead of Broncos game after Patriots dominant win in Divisional Round

Warriors change their plans after Jimmy Butler’s ACL injury and a difficult trade discussion with the Nets over Porter Jr
NBA

Warriors change their plans after Jimmy Butler’s ACL injury and a difficult trade discussion with the Nets over Porter Jr

Better Collective Logo