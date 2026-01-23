Patriots deal Drake Maye bad news as key teammate ruled out for AFC Championship vs Broncos

The 2026 AFC Championship Game is here. The New England Patriots face the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, but Drake Maye will be without a key teammate for this crucial matchup due to injury.

As the Patriots look to advance to Super Bowl LX, they have hit a significant bump in the road. On Friday, the team confirmed that its regular-season sack leader will not play Sunday against Denver.

Edge rusher Harold Landry has been ruled out for the AFC Championship Game. Head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed the news, as Landry is dealing with a knee injury that kept him out of practice all week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Harold Landry has been a key player on the Patriots’ defense

Landry’s absence could significantly impact Sunday’s game. In 15 games played during the 2025 NFL regular season, the pass rusher recorded 8.5 sacks and 19 quarterback hits, establishing himself as one of New England’s most important defensive pieces.

Landry has been sidelined since early winter with a lingering knee injury. He briefly returned in the Divisional Round, but played only 11 of 75 defensive snaps, and it appears the issue worsened enough to keep him out of the AFC Championship Game.

Advertisement

With Landry unavailable, Elijah Ponder is expected to step into the starting role. However, losing an elite quarterback hunter could be costly against one of the NFL’s best offensive lines.

Advertisement

see also Patriots star fires back at Sean Payton, Broncos with bold warning about AFC Championship

Who else is injured for the Patriots?

Unfortunately for New England, the injury concerns do not stop with Landry’s absence. The Patriots’ latest injury report includes several players listed as questionable, including one on Drake Maye’s offense.

Advertisement

Wide receiver Mack Hollins (abdomen) is questionable for Sunday’s game. He is currently on injured reserve, and the Patriots would need to activate him by Saturday in order for him to be available against the Broncos. Linebacker Marte Mapu (hip) and cornerback Carlton Davis III (concussion protocol) are also questionable.