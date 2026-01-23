Tom Brady sends a clear message about Drake Maye ahead of Patriots’ matchup vs Broncos

Tom Brady, well aware of what it takes to play in the playoffs and how difficult it can be to adjust to a new team, recently made his stance clear on Drake Maye and the quarterback’s rapid adaptation with the New England Patriots, saying the young QB has what it takes.

Appearing on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Brady was direct about how he views Maye with the Patriots: “If you’re not humble, this game will humble you… Drake Maye has that humility. Everything that comes out of his mouth is always about the team,” the former quarterback said.

Before making those comments about Maye, Brady pointed to Patrick Mahomes as another prime example of what he meant when emphasizing the importance of humility at the quarterback position in helping a team win.“Every time you take the practice field there’s an expectation to perform at a high level,” Brady said.

Maye is delivering, according to Brady

To Brady, what Maye has done with the Patriots this season stands out. He noted how the young quarterback consistently speaks positively about his teammates and the trenches, adding, “That’s how you connect with people. That’s the reality. That’s what great leaders do.”

Brady has also taken notice of how much Maye has done to help the Patriots this season. The young quarterback, who is preparing for a major matchup against the Broncos, has put together an impressive year, playing in all 17 regular-season games while throwing for 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns.

The 2025–26 NFL playoffs mark Maye’s first postseason appearance, and so far he has held his own against elite defenses. The Patriots defeated the Chargers, the league’s fifth-ranked defense, 16–3, and also knocked off the Texans, the NFL’s top-ranked defense, 28–16. Up next is a matchup against the Broncos, who currently rank second in the league defensively.