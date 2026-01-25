Bills confirm progress with coaching candidate linked to Shedeur Sanders’ Browns in 2026

The Buffalo Bills are showing no mercy toward Shedeur Sanders and the Cleveland Browns. Despite the AFC North organization’s interest in hiring Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, the Bills have now shared positive news regarding their own pursuit of the young offensive mastermind in the NFL.

When it comes to its head coaching vacancy, Buffalo is exploring every option available on the market. While the Bills have reportedly made a final decision on hiring Bill Belichick to coach Josh Allen for the 2026 NFL season, their pursuit of a young candidate like Udinski remains wide open. However, the latest update out of Western New York may not be welcome news in Cleveland, where Sanders and company still await answers.

“We have completed an interview with Jacksonville Jaguars OC Grant Udinski for our head coaching position,” the Bills announced on their social media. Udinski is entering a fierce competition to fill the void left by Sean McDermott’s firing.

Udinski’s hiring would set NFL record

Whether he signs with Josh Allen’s Bills, hedeur Sanders’ Browns, or anywhere else in the league, Udinski would set a new record for the youngest head coach in NFL history.

Grant Udinski the OC for the Jaguars in 2025

As it stands, the record belongs to Sean McVay, who was hired as head coach by the Los Angeles Rams in 2017. At the time, McVay was 30 years and 353 days old, surpassing Lane Kiffin, who had been named head coach of the Oakland Raiders at 31 years and 8 months.

Udinski won’t turn 31 until next January, so signing anytime before—or even during—the 2026 NFL season would see him dethrone McVay for the record.

Drama for Sanders and Browns in The Land

The Browns are under pressure to hire a head coach after parting ways with Kevin Stefanski—and watching him dismantle the coaching staff soon after. Reaching an agreement with Udinski sooner rather than later might be just what the doctor ordered for Sanders’ Browns.