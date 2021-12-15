Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders will clash off at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL regular season. Check out how to watch this NFL game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders will meet at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL regular season. Here you will find when and how to watch this exciting NFL game in the US. For example, you can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial in the United States.

This will be their 27th overall meeting. No surprises here as the Las Vegas Raiders have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in 16 games so far, while the Cleveland Browns have celebrated a victory exactly 10 times to this day.

Their most recent game was played on October 4, 2020, and it ended in a 16-6 win for the Raiders away in Cleveland in a 2020 NFL regular-season match. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the 2021 NFL season.

Cleveland Browns vs Las Vegas Raiders: Date

The 2021 NFL Week 15 game between Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders will be played on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

Cleveland Browns vs Las Vegas Raiders: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Cleveland Browns vs Las Vegas Raiders in 2021 NFL season

The game to be played between Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders on the 15th week of the regular 2021 NFL season, will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Another option is NFL NETWORK.