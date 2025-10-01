Browns bench Joe Flacco for Dillon Gabriel: How many QBs have started for Cleveland since Baker Mayfield left?

In recent years, the NFL has seen the rise of several highly successful franchises — but also others plagued by ongoing challenges. The Cleveland Browns fall into the latter category, particularly in their ongoing search for a true elite QB. The latest news, involving the decision to bench Joe Flacco in favor of giving Dillon Gabriel a chance, only extends the growing list of quarterbacks who have started a game for the Browns since Baker Mayfield’s departure.

see also NFL News: Shedeur Sanders receives another setback ahead of Browns clash against Vikings

Now a member of the Buccaneers, he was one of the Browns’ biggest bets back in 2018, when they used the No. 1 overall pick in the first round of the draft to secure the services of the Oklahoma Sooners’ signal-caller.

Since Mayfield’s departure to the Carolina Panthers in 2022, a dozen players have tried to take over the starting quarterback role — none with the luck (or perhaps the talent) needed to make it stick.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Perhaps the most controversial name — and not for the right reasons — is Deshaun Watson. The franchise gained little from his acquisition, not only due to his off-the-field issues but also because of the severe injuries he suffered during his time in Cleveland.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns.

Advertisement

Starting QBs who took the helm between Mayfield and Gabriel

Since Baker Mayfield’s departure from the franchise, here is the full list of quarterbacks who have had their shot as starters for the Cleveland Browns in recent NFL seasons:

Advertisement

see also Joe Flacco’s salary and career earnings: How much does the Cleveland Browns QB earn?

Case Keenum

Jacoby Brissett

PJ Walker

Jeff Driskel

Deshaun Watson

Jameis Winston

Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Bailey Zappe

Joe Flacco

Dillon Gabriel

Advertisement

Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns.

The franchise QB who never arrived

Dillon Gabriel is set to become the 41st starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns since the franchise returned to the NFL in 1999, a grim milestone that highlights the organization’s relentless and often painful quarterback carousel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This notorious list includes names that briefly sparked hope—like former No. 1 overall picks Tim Couch and Baker Mayfield (who led the team to its first playoff win since 1994)—alongside short-lived veterans and draft busts.

Other significant players in the post-1999 era who took snaps under center include Pro Bowler Derek Anderson, the surprising 2023 playoff hero Joe Flacco, the high-profile but ultimately disappointing Johnny Manziel and Deshaun Watson, as well as memorable placeholders like Kelly Holcomb, Jeff Garcia, Trent Dilfer, Brady Quinn, and the beloved local Brian Hoyer, all contributing to one of the most volatile quarterback histories in professional sports.