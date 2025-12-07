Trending topics:
Shedeur Sanders spoke about a very controversial call by head coach Kevin Stefanski that cost the Cleveland Browns the victory against the Tennessee Titans.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Shedeur Sanders quarterback of the Cleveland Browns
Shedeur Sanders and the Cleveland Browns suffered another tough loss against the Tennessee Titans. What no one can explain is why, when they were about to tie in the fourth quarter, Kevin Stefanski took the quarterback out of the game on the two-point conversion.

The rookie did not want to get into a controversy with his head coach or the team. “If I’m out there any play, I would always wish to have the ball in my hands, but, that’s not what football is. Sometimes you got to run the ball. Sometimes you got to kick a field goal. That’s the game. That’s the most important thing. It’s the ball. So, in any situation, of course you would want to, but, I know we practiced something and we executed it in practice. We just didn’t do it this day. I would never go against what the call was or anything.”

Shedeur Sanders has gone through a very tough season, seeing players like Joe Flacco or Dillon Gabriel get opportunities. Now, as the starter and leading an epic comeback, Stefanski didn’t trust him with the score 31-29.

Why did Kevin Stefanski pull out Shedeur Sanders?

Kevin Stefanski pulled Shedeur Sanders out of the game on that two-point conversion because he believed the play he had prepared gave the Browns a great chance to tie the score.

In fact, during the press conference after the loss, the head coach took full responsibility for what happened. This has led many fans to call for his removal from the team, as rumors resurface about an alleged sabotage against Shedeur.

As for Sanders, this was his response when asked if that play had worked in practice. The quarterback seemed to opt for a bit of sarcasm. “No. We just called it in the game and it didn’t work in practice (laughs). I don’t think you call plays in a game that didn’t work in practice.”

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
