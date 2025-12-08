Kevin Stefanski confirms final decision between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson after Browns’ loss to Titans

The Cleveland Browns’ season didn’t turn out as expected, to the point where the final stretch saw Shedeur Sanders — initially the fourth quarterback on the depth chart — taking over as the starter. The latest loss to the Tennessee Titans has led many to wonder whether Kevin Stefanski should now turn back to Deshaun Watson.

Even so, that won’t be the case. According to insider Tom Pelissero on his X account, the head coach reaffirmed his support for Sanders for the remainder of the season. “He has constantly and consistently gotten better,” Stefanski said.

It’s clear that the transition from college football to the NFL is anything but easy, and many players need significant time to adjust to an environment completely different from the one they were used to just months ago.

Sanders, who so far has struggled more than expected on the field, has the support not only of his head coach but also of the entire coaching staff and the rest of the roster. Clearly, the Browns have already made their decision regarding what lies ahead.

Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns.

Shedeur’s rookie season in Cleveland

Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is concluding his first NFL season with mixed results, accumulating 769 passing yards alongside 5 touchdowns and 3 interceptions, resulting in a low 20.0 QBR. While the overall numbers reflect a challenging adjustment to the professional level, the commitment from the organization was clear.

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski sent a message to Shedeur following the team’s loss against the Titans, emphasizing the need for greater poise and efficiency moving forward, signaling that the team remains invested in his long-term development despite the rookie struggles.

Cleveland’s final stretch

With their playoff hopes officially dashed, the Cleveland Browns will use their final four games to evaluate the roster and build momentum for next season. The remaining schedule includes a road game against the Bears, two challenging home contests against the Bills and the divisional rival Steelers, and a season-ending road trip against the Bengals. Though out of contention, these matchups offer the team a crucial chance to play spoiler and improve for the future.

