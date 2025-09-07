Browns’ Joe Flacco gets real about what they must improve heading into the next NFL matches

The Cleveland Browns come off a tough but narrow loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the season opener, falling 17-16, as Joe Flacco’s performance wasn’t enough to secure a victory.

Flacco threw two interceptions and saw several of his passes dropped by receivers. He reflected on the loss after the game, according to reporter Zac Jackson. The veteran quarterback understood that his mistakes hurt the team’s chances but acknowledged that errors are part of football.

“That’s football. I’m wishing I threw it a little bit better…we’re all going home tonight and trying to sleep with that on our chest,” Flacco said. He made it clear that there were many mistakes to fix but stressed that those errors could serve as motivation for the team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Flacco started his first game with the Browns since helping lead the team to the playoffs in 2023. In his first game back with Cleveland following a 2024 season with the Indianapolis Colts, he finished 31 of 45 for 290 yards and a touchdown.

Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns.

Advertisement

Browns’ performance vs Bengals

Joe Flacco and the Browns faced a tough Bengals squad that battled until the final whistle, ultimately taking the victory. The situation was compounded by kicker Andre Szmyt missing a crucial field goal that could have given Cleveland the lead in the closing minutes. The game slipped away, leaving plenty for the Browns to reflect on in the days ahead.

Advertisement

see also Joe Burrow’s Bengals activate two-time Super Bowl champion to their roster ahead of Week 1 game vs. Browns

Thanks to Flacco’s active passing, the receiving corps benefited from his distribution. Four players had five or more receptions for over 50 yards each. Jerry Jeudy led with five catches for 66 yards, Dylan Sampson had eight receptions for 64 yards, and Harold Fannin Jr. recorded seven receptions for 63 yards.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Cedric Tillman caught five passes for 52 yards and a touchdown. Flacco finished 31 of 45 for 290 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in the 17-16 loss to the Bengals. He also added two rushes for six yards.

Flacco attempted 15 passes for 87 yards in the first half. He opened the second half with some of his longest completions of the game (25, 25, and 22 yards). The Browns will look to bounce back in their next NFL matchup on the road against the Baltimore Ravens on September 14 at 1 p.m. ET.

Advertisement