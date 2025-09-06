The Cincinnati Bengals will put their trust on Joe Burrow to keep the offense going as one of the NFL‘s best. However, the defense needs some help and therefore, the team activated a two-time Super Bowl winner to boost the trenches as they prepare to face the Browns in Week 1.

The name is Mike Pennel, defensive tackle, who the Bengals signed earlier this week. According to NBC Sports, he will be in the active roster and then will go back on the practice squad for next week.

Pennel won two rings with the Kansas City Chiefs, however, he was originally an undrafted rookie who made the Packers roster way back in 2014. Pennel has also played for teams like the Jets, Patriots, Bears and Falcons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Bengals needed depth in the defensive line, Pennel provides that

Pennel will help the Bengals in the run defense and also keeping the defensive line fresh. He is a veteran and has seen it all, which is useful as he can be used as a role defensive tackle. He is not likely to start as T.J. Slaton and B.J. Hill are poised to start as both left and right defensive tackle.

Mike Pennel Jr. #69 played for the Kansas City Chiefs

Advertisement

However, Pennel could come handy as he can play both sides. Pennel is coming off a career-high season in sacks with three. He also managed three tackles for loss last year for the Chiefs. At 34 years old, he is still doing his thing and will help the team against the Browns.

Advertisement

see also Bengals making a key change on offense to bolster firepower and help Joe Burrow out

The Bengals had defense issues all season long

The Bengals had one of the worst defenses in football last season. Hence, they even changed their defensive coordinator. Bringing experienced, winners like Pennel will not only help set the tone, but improve a culture in a unit with no confidence.

Advertisement

The task this year is simple, the Bengals defense needs to not be at the bottom of the NFL rankings. They don’t even need to be a top tier unit, as long as they are not one of the worst, they can be a middle-of-the-pack unit and that will give Joe Burrow and the offense the chance to win many games.