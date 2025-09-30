Browns reportedly benching Joe Flacco: Is Shedeur Sanders starting Week 5 vs Vikings in London?

The current NFL season for the Cleveland Browns has undoubtedly not gone as expected, especially at the quarterback position. Joe Flacco has been unable to secure the starting role over the past four weeks, which opens the door for Shedeur Sanders to see action next weekend against the Minnesota Vikings.

However, as Kevin Stefanski previously stated, the player most likely to start once the decision is made to bench Flacco is Dillon Gabriel, leaving Sanders as a potential backup to the former Oregon Ducks quarterback.

The news was reported by insider Matt Zenitz, who revealed this possible move for the Browns ahead of a crucial game in London via his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The current belief is that the #Browns are going to make a change at quarterback and start rookie Dillon Gabriel this week vs. the Vikings, sources tell @CBSSports,” he reported via @mzenitz.

Dillon Gabriel #5 of the Cleveland Browns.

Advertisement

Joe Flacco’s slow start

After a dismal 1-3 start that has seen the offense consistently sputter, all signs point to a major shakeup in the team’s quarterback room. Flacco, the 40-year-old signal-caller, has been a major contributor to the team’s struggles, ranking last in the league with a paltry 60.3 passer rating and a damaging six interceptions through four games.

Advertisement

see also Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski reveals two key absences for Week 5 clash vs Vikings

His turnover issues—which have cost the team dearly—have overshadowed a formidable defense, pushing the Browns to a decision point. Head Coach Kevin Stefanski has been non-committal, but with a crucial Week 5 international matchup against the Minnesota Vikings looming, sources suggest the organization is ready to pull the plug, turning the offense over to promising rookie Dillon Gabriel in a desperate bid to salvage the season.

Advertisement

Shedeur awaits his chance

While all eyes in Cleveland are now fixed on rookie Dillon Gabriel as the likely successor to benched veteran Joe Flacco, fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders continues to await his opportunity on the third rung of the depth chart. The rookie has been steadfast in his preparation, despite the public debate surrounding his place, with his confidence notably on display in recent remarks.

With the Browns’ offense searching desperately for a spark after a 1-3 start, the spotlight will be squarely on Gabriel. However, should the third-round pick struggle or be sidelined, the high-profile Sanders—who some analysts believe was a developmental steal—is now just one step closer to proving his conviction and finally making his NFL debut.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s next for the Browns?