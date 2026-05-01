Browns HC Todd Monken reveals final decision between Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders QB1 battle is still up in the air

The Cleveland Browns are one of the few teams with an open quarterback battle right now. However, head coach Todd Monken is not ready to say who will start between Shedeur Sanders or Deshaun Watson.

After a report stated that Shedeur Sanders is trailing Deshaun Watson in the Browns QB battle, the head coach went on and say “I’m not there yet, so I can’t say that… What I’ve seen after three days, that gives us a 40,000-foot view of where we’re at. There’s only so many reps you get, you’ve got to start to target towards who is gonna start opening day. That can still change.”

Hence, the reports might indicate who’s leading the competition, but not precisely that the decision is made. After all, nailing your starting quarterback is the first step towards success.

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Deshaun Watson vs Shedeur Sanders

The Browns don’t have elite talent on their quarterback depth chart. Watson and Sanders both have under 60% completion. However, Watson has less turnovers in 12 games more with the Browns than Sanders.

Browns QB battle comparison. Made with AI

On the other hand, Sanders averages one touchdown per game, more than Watson. Both are controversial figures that don’t return elite production, but one of them must start either way.

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The Browns have to be competent on offense, as they are elite on defense

The Browns defense is arguably the best in the NFL. Hence, the team doesn’t even need to put 30 points per game, the defense just need the offense to not be one of the league’s worse.

In 2025, the Browns were the fourth-best total defense in the NFL. Hence, it’s just natural that they will continue their path of dominance, as most players remained with the team. If the offense is functional, the Browns can win plenty of games.