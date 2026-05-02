Fernando Mendoza has a lot to learn alongside Klint Kubiak with Raiders

The decision by the Las Vegas Raiders to bring in Klint Kubiak as their new head coach has a clear purpose, and that is his offensive-minded approach. Developing and maximizing the talent of Fernando Mendoza could become one of the key factors for this franchise to get back on track.

In fact, it was Mendoza himself who, in an interview with the media, revealed what it means for him to work with his new head coach, and how he will be able to maximize all of his strengths in this new stage of his career.

“He won a Super Bowl last year so I saw a lot of him… When I was drafted and got here, I was able to get the playbook. However, going now to be in the facility and have access to the film and see the application, see Kirk Cousins do it in Minnesota, see Sam Darnold do it last year in Seattle… how it’s supposed to be executed when it’s done at a high level, has really been beneficial for my development,” he said about making strides learning Kubiak’s system via Nick Walters on X.

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“Coming from day 1, just seeing it on paper, to day 2, last night with coaches, really studying… that’s how their footwork and eyes looked, so can we put it on the field today, and I think we did.”

Klint Kubiak with Fernando Mendoza.

Kubiak knows how to develop quarterbacks

Klint Kubiak has proven to be a high-level offensive architect, capable of maximizing quarterback production in diverse systems. In 2021, as the Vikings’ offensive coordinator, he guided Kirk Cousins to one of his most efficient campaigns, where the veteran threw for 4,221 yards, 33 touchdowns, and only 7 interceptions while earning a Pro Bowl selection.

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Kubiak took his expertise to Seattle for the 2025 season, where he revolutionized Sam Darnold’s career. Under Kubiak’s West Coast scheme, Darnold delivered an elite regular season with 4,048 passing yards and 25 touchdowns, culminating in a Super Bowl LX victory.

This partnership transformed Darnold from a bridge starter into a championship-caliber quarterback, leading the Seahawks to a franchise-record 14 regular-season wins and their second NFL title.

Sam Darnold with Klint Kubiak.

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The challenge of developing Mendoza

After being selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Fernando Mendoza joins the Las Vegas Raiders to lead a new era under head coach Klint Kubiak. During his 2025 Heisman-winning campaign at Indiana, he showcased elite pros, including a 72.1% completion rate, 41 touchdowns, and world-class ball placement, particularly on back-shoulder throws and intermediate routes.

His football IQ and ability to process defenses post-snap are seen as his “superpowers.” However, Kubiak must address certain cons from Mendoza’s college tape, such as his tendency to hold onto the ball too long, leading to a high pressure-to-sack rate of 18.9%, and a deep ball that sometimes lacks the strength to hit receivers in stride.

By implementing the quick-release concepts and play-action schemes that Kubiak mastered in San Francisco and Seattle, the Raiders hope to maximize Mendoza’s pinpoint accuracy while shielding him from the pocket instability that occasionally hindered him in college.