Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin reportedly receives major update on his injury

After a productive offseason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers aim to kick off the 2025-26 NFL season with a decisive victory against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. Head coach Todd Bowles has high expectations for star quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is poised to be a game-changer. The team, however, must navigate the absence of wide receiver Chris Godwin due to injury. Encouraging news on Godwin’s recovery offers insight into his anticipated return.

The decision to place Chris on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list ignited fan speculation. Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht clarified the move, noting it allows the wide receiver to practice with the team. However, he hinted that Chris might miss the opening month of the 2025-26 NFL season, adding another layer to the team’s early challenges.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are optimistic about Chris Godwin’s return to practice by Week 5 after his ankle injury suffered in 2024. However, the team is also evaluating Weeks 6 and 7 as potential alternatives for his comeback, leaving the gap a little open on his return.

Chris Godwin’s serious injury did not deter the Buccaneers from prioritizing him, as evidenced by his $66 million contract extension, which includes $44 million guaranteed over three years. This decision underscores Godwin’s crucial role for the team. In a reciprocal gesture, reports suggest he declined more lucrative offers to stay in Tampa, demonstrating mutual loyalty and commitment.

Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Which other players may be absent for Buccaneers in Week 2 clash vs. Texans?

Chris Godwin’s absence is not the only concern for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they face significant lineup challenges heading into their Week 2 matchup against the Houston Texans on September 15. Head coach Todd Bowles may need to adjust without two players in the coming game.

While official reports remain pending, there are indications that both Tristan Wirfs and Christian Izien are in doubt for the Texans showdown. Left tackle Wirfs is cutting it close, with his Week 2 practice participation expected just before the game. The situation is uncertain for safety Izien, who missed the game against the Falcons and has not been given a return date yet, casting doubt on his availability for the upcoming clash.