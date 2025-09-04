Shilo Sanders had a brief stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in which he only earned $1,572 in guaranteed money. How much is the worst-paid player on the 53-man roster currently making with the team?

After the 2025 NFL Draft, no team selected Shilo Sanders, making him an undrafted rookie. A few days later, he agreed to terms with the Buccaneers on a three-year, $2.9 million deal.

Unfortunately, he didn’t even get to start that deal with the club. He was released by the Buccaneers earlier this offseason, leaving him with only $1,572 in guaranteed money.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who is the lowest-paid player on the Buccaneers roster?

In terms of guaranteed money, wide receiver Kameron Johnson is currently the lowest-paid player on the Tampa Bay roster. He has $10,000 guaranteed, which he received at signing.

see also Shilo Sanders made only $1,572 before Bucs release: How much will Shedeur earn with Browns?

While Shilo’s guaranteed money may seem low, he at least earned it without playing a single official game. Some players on the current 53-man roster for the upcoming season don’t even have any guaranteed money in their contracts.

Advertisement

One example is Teddy Bridgewater. The quarterback came out of retirement to serve as Baker Mayfield’s backup on a one-year, $1,255,000 contract, none of which is guaranteed.

Advertisement

Who is the highest-paid player on the Buccaneers roster?

There are always two sides to the coin. While wide receiver Kameron Johnson is the lowest-paid player on the Bucs roster in terms of guaranteed money, other players have massive contracts.

Advertisement

see also Shilo Sanders subtly sends strong message to Buccaneers after surprise release

Left tackle Tristan Wirfs is currently the highest-paid player on the roster in terms of guaranteed money. He has $88.2 million guaranteed following the extension he signed in 2024.