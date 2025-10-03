Bucs lose a key weapon while getting good news on Baker Mayfield for the game vs Seahawks

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into a crucial Week 5 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks with uncertain news regarding their offense. On one hand, the team could get quarterback Baker Mayfield back after his recent physical issues, but on the other, they will lose one of their key pieces in the running game.

Mayfield returned to practice this week after missing Wednesday’s session, which had raised doubts about his availability for Sunday. The veteran quarterback has been a central figure in Tampa Bay’s strong offensive start, throwing eight touchdown passes in four games, and his potential return brings optimism to the locker room.

However, the coaching staff led by Todd Bowles will have to make adjustments in the backfield ahead of the matchup against Seattle. The Buccaneers have relied on a balanced offensive approach this season, but that dynamic will take a significant hit.

Which key weapon won’t play against the Seahawks?

Running back Bucky Irving will miss Sunday’s game against the Seahawks due to a foot injury, according to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler. There’s also a chance he could miss next week’s matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, complicating the team’s offensive rotation.

In Irving’s absence, rookie Josh Williams will be activated for the first time this season as the third running back. His contribution will be crucial to support the offensive scheme, especially in short-yardage situations where Irving has excelled.

A challenge for the Bucs

Tampa Bay faces a tough test against a Seattle defense that has been solid against the run. How the offense manages to adapt without Irving, while hoping to have Mayfield back, could make the difference in the team’s chances to bounce back from their Week 4 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.