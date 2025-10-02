NFL News: Buccaneers have an intriguing update on Baker Mayfield ahead of game vs Seahawks

Baker Mayfield continues to struggle to stay at 100% during the 2025 NFL season and is dealing with injuries to his right knee and biceps. In this situation, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers don’t want to risk losing him ahead of a key matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Mayfield spent last week with some doubts but was ultimately able to play against the Philadelphia Eagles, in a game that ended the Bucs’ winning streak, during which the Tampa Bay quarterback contributed two passing touchdowns.

Concerns resurfaced for the Buccaneers when Mayfield was unable to participate in Wednesday’s practice, once again creating uncertainty about his status for the Week 5 Sunday game. So far, the team’s QB1 has not missed a single game.

Will Mayfield play against the Seahawks?

The good news is that Mayfield has returned to Buccaneers practice after recovering from a right biceps injury that had limited him during the week. Although he did not participate in Wednesday’s session, he was on the field Thursday, raising optimism about his availability for the upcoming game against the Seahawks.

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Despite the improvement in his condition, Mayfield has not yet been confirmed as the starter for the matchup against Seattle. The Buccaneers have been cautious with his recovery, and his participation in the game will depend on his progress in the coming days.

Mayfield’s impact on the Buccaneers

Mayfield’s presence on the field is crucial for the Buccaneers as they look to maintain their winning momentum. In his four appearances this season, Tampa Bay’s star has already contributed eight touchdowns while completing 83 passes—nearly one touchdown for every 10 completions.