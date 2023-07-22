The Baltimore Ravens are building a roster which might dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes. Odell Beckham Jr is a new star wide receiver for the team and the most important controversy was solved in the offseason: Lamar Jackson.

The quarterbackbecame the highest paid player ever after signing a five-year, $260 million contract. $185 million are guaranteed. Though many experts believed the Ravens took a huge risk by putting a non-exclusive franchise tag on him, no other teams were interested.

Now, the Baltimore Ravens added a new weapon on offense to help Lamar Jackson in a very tough AFC North with the rivals like the Bengals and Steelers. The running back position needed some depth and they just got it.

Baltimore Ravens sign Melvin Gordon

The Baltimore Ravens officially announced Melvin Gordon signed a one-year, $3.1 million contract with the team. The running back has played eight seasons in the NFL with team such as the Chargers and Broncos.

Gordon has been name twice to the Pro Bowl and his best performance came in 2017 when he rushed for 1105 yards and eight touchdowns. However, he was a disappointment in the last three seasons with Denver.

Melvin Gordon will fight for a starting job with J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. Right now, the Ravens needed to make the move as Dobbins was recently placed on the PUP list with a knee injury.