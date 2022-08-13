Buffalo Bills play against Indianapolis Colts for a game of the 2022 NFL Preseason in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts meet in a game of the 2022 NFL Preseason. This game will be held at Highmark Stadium on August 13, 2022 at 4:00 PM (ET). The home team is one of New York's most beloved franchises. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

The Buffalo Bills did everything right in the 2021 NFL season, the team won all the games they had to win, they made the playoffs and beat the Patriots, but it all ended in the divisional round against the Chiefs. In the end we could say that the Bills had a good season.

The Indianapolis Colts had a winning record last season even though they missed the playoffs with a couple of losses in the last two weeks of the season. Among the Colts' biggest wins last season was one against the Bills in Week 11.

Buffalo Bills vs Indianapolis Colts: Match Information

Date: Saturday, August 13, 2022.

Time: 4:00 PM (ET)

Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY.

Buffalo Bills vs Indianapolis Colts: Times by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

Buffalo Bills vs Indianapolis Colts: Storylines

Buffalo Bills are favorites to reach the playoffs, the team has a good, fast and effective offensive and defensive line that can turn any type of scenario against them. With their starter quarterback, Josh Allen, the team found the perfect play to change the destiny of the franchise and it is very likely that in a couple of seasons they will win a Super Bowl.

The Indianapolis Colts were using Carson Wentz as their starting quarterback in the 2021 NFL season, and despite the criticism against him the team performed well and came close to making the playoffs. But now the Colts are banking on Matt Ryan, a veteran who knows how to make it to the postseason.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Buffalo Bills vs Indianapolis Colts in the U.S.

Buffalo Bills vs Indianapolis Colts: Predictions And Odds

Buffalo Bills are underdogs at home with +1.5 ATS and 2.05 moneyline that will pay $205 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong record playing at home. Indianapolis Colts are favorites with -1.5 spread and 1.80 odds. The totals are offered at 37.5 points. The best pick for this NFL Preseason game is: Buffalo Bills +1.5

BetMGM Buffalo Bills +1.5 / 2.05 Totals 37.5 Indianapolis Colts -1.5 / 1.80

