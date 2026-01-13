Trending topics:
NFL

C.J. Stroud reveals key aspect to improve after Texans’ win over Aaron Rodgers’ Steelers

The Houston Texans knocked off Aaron Rodgers’ Pittsburgh Steelers, but C.J. Stroud knows there’s still something he must improve no matter what.

By Matías Persuh

C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans.
© Joe Sargent/Getty ImagesC.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans.

Last night’s Houston Texans victory at Acrisure Stadium was far from ordinary. Its significance was such that it even led Mike Tomlin to leave from the Pittsburgh Steelers after many years at the helm. Still, C.J. Stroud knows there’s plenty to improve ahead of the next game.

The 30–6 final score was only solidified late in the game, as things remained fairly even until the fourth quarter. Multiple fumbles by the quarterback led Stroud himself, in remarks to the media, to acknowledge that such mistakes cannot happen against the Patriots.

We had some problems with the snap, me catching them,” the QB said in his postgame press conference. Got to find a way to catch ‘em and take care of the ball. We knew off the tape that they did a good job of punching at the ball or get you while you’re throwing.

“It’s all about moving forward and trying your best to flush it and keep going. I thought every time we had to bounce back, we made more plays, so I’m proud of our guys for having a little bit of resilience in those moments. To finish the game like that was really dope.”

CJ Stroud Houston Texans

C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans fumble.

A tough stop in Foxborough for the Texans

After their dominant Wild Card victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers yesterday, the Houston Texans have officially earned their first road playoff win in franchise history and a ticket to the Divisional Round.

Led by their top-ranked defense, which stifled Aaron Rodgers and scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns, Houston now shifts its focus to a high-stakes showdown against the New England Patriots.

The matchup, set for this Sunday, January 18, at Gillette Stadium, will feature a battle between DeMeco Ryans’ elite defensive unit and the Patriots’ breakout star, Drake Maye, with a spot in the AFC Championship Game on the line.

