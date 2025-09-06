The Tennessee Titans have focused mainly in the offensive side of the ball. It’s no surprise, since they drafted quarterback Cam Ward with the number one pick. However, as they prepare to face Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos in Week 1 of the NFL season, they made sure their defensive stars are taken care of.

According to the Titans website, they agreed terms on the a contract extension with safety Amani Hooker. Hooker’s agent Jack Bechta told reporters the deal is a three-year extension worth $48.6 million with $29 million guaranteed.

Hooker was a fourth-round pick back in 2019. He spent two seasons as a backup, but he has turned into a solid player, starting every game (barring injuries) over the last four seasons. He has 335 tackles, 12 interceptions, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in his career.

Amani Hooker is the only healthy strong safety on the team

Not only is this a good extension, given the fact that Hooker has proved himself, but the other strong safety on the roster is Kevin Winston Jr., who is injured with a knee issue and won’t be ready for the start of the season. This means Hooker will be a workhorse for the moment.

Last season, Hooker was stellar with five picks in a very underrated secondary. He played 96% of the defensive snaps available. He was, indeed, one of the most constant players for this defense.

Hooker and company must be elite if they want to beat the Broncos

For Cam Ward, debuting against the Broncos is just the worst-case scenario. Denver was the best home scoring defense in the NFL last season and have the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, cornerback Pat Surtain II, guarding the Titans’ best wideout in Calvin Ridley.

On the other hand, Bo Nix is a handful to deal with. Hence, the Titans defense will need to be focused and have a great game to give their rookie QB a chance to win this football game. Sean Payton is always creative with his playcalling so the Broncos offense is no joke.