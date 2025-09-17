Cam Ward makes strong admission after first two NFL starts

Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward is learning the ups and, especially, the downs that come with being a No. 1 overall pick of the NFL Draft. The former Miami Hurricanes playmaker has completed 31 passes on 61 attempts, racking up 287 yards and one touchdown in two games.

The Titans, as one of the worst teams in the league, are 0-2 after losing 20-12 to the Denver Broncos and 33-19 to the Los Angeles Rams. This is just the start of the process for Ward, but he’s soaking up as much information as he can to improve his abilities.

Besides throwing his first touchdown pass on Sunday, Ward also fumbled the ball once. Speaking to reporters, the player explained what he needs to work on moving forward.

Cam Ward reveals biggest lesson learned after two games

While he must be eager to get his first win, Ward is aware that he needs to continue to improve to make it to his desired level. Talking with reporters, the quarterback explained what he’s most focused on right now.

Cameron Ward #1 of the Tennessee Titans

“I would say situationally is the biggest thing. I think I’ve got better at that from last week to this week on some key downs. I would say taking care of the ball. Those would be the biggest, just to take care of a ball,” Ward said. “Even though we had two turnovers last week, one turnover this week, and just staying on schedule. Offensively, we have to stay on schedule. We have yet to do that. And the more we continue to stay on schedule, we’ll just continue to be good drives for us. Every time we don’t stay on schedule, it’s always a bad drive. So, just continue to get better, up front locking in, myself locking in, and receivers and running backs locking in.”

The Titans are far away from contention, but it’s clear that Ward is taking things slowly, as he focuses on getting better to elevate his team’s game. The Titans will clash with the 2-0 Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in their first divisional duel of the season.