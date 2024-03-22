Everything is set for the 2024 NFL Draft. The Arizona Cardinals currently hold the 4th overall pick, but the NFC West team is ready to shake the entire order of the event with a surprising move for it.

The NFL Draft is a great opportunity for all the 32 teams to bolster their roster. Hundreds of college players are ready to join any club in order to reach professionality and fulfil their dreams.

Obviously, all these players want to be selected in the first round, but not everyone will be able to. The Cardinals currently hold the No. 4 pick in the draft, but it seems like they are willing to relinquish their selection in a surprising turn of events.

Report: Cardinals could trade their No. 4 pick

Ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, it is anticipated that several teams will engage in trades to improve their draft position. The top clubs have a big opportunity to select some of the best prospects in this class, and they want to take advantage of it.

At No. 4 are the Arizona Cardinals. Following a disappointing 2023 season, the NFC West team is in a prime position to select a player. However, they might not be entirely committed to their pick.

Monti Ossenfort, the team’s general manager, has revealed that they will entertain offers for the 4th overall pick. Despite their need for a significant rebuild, they might leverage their position to acquire other players or picks to strengthen their roster.

“There will be a big neon sign that says ‘open’ and I don’t like it blinking, it messes with my eyes, but we’re always going to be listening,” Ossenfort said Wednesday on the possibility of trading their pick. “I think we’ll always have the conversation, we may not get to a point where a deal makes sense, whether it’s at [No.] 4 or anywhere we’re picking, but we’re always going to have the conversation and if it makes sense, if it’s attractive to building our team, then it’s something that we’ll certainly consider no matter where we’re at in the draft.”

Which player are the Cardinals set to pick at No. 4?

The 2024 NFL Draft is fast approaching. While the draft order is already set, it is expected that teams will engage in trades in the days leading up to the event or even while they are on the clock, seeking to improve their positions or address specific needs.

As for the Cardinals, they have the opportunity to select one of the best players of this year’s class. With the Bears, Commanders, and Patriots expected to choose a quarterback, the Cardinals could potentially land Marvin Harrison Jr., an elite wide receiver who has impressed scouts with his exceptional talents.