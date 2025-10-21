Carson Wentz to start for Vikings vs Chargers, Minnesota provides final update on JJ McCarthy’s return

Carson Wentz will start for the Minnesota Vikings against the Los Angeles Chargers, with the team offering a final update on JJ McCarthy’s injury status and potential return date.

The Vikings haven’t had much luck with their quarterbacks recently. Last year, they selected JJ McCarthy in the first round of the NFL Draft, yet he has only played two games so far.

The former Michigan standout has struggled to stay healthy, forcing the team to rely on different quarterbacks. Now, there’s a final update on his recovery while the Vikings confirm that Carson Wentz will start in Week 8.

Vikings give key update on JJ McCarthy and hint at possible return date

JJ McCarthy missed the entire 2024 season due to a serious knee injury. The young quarterback managed to recover for the 2025 campaign, but he suffered another setback early this season.

McCarthy sustained a high ankle sprain in Week 2 against the Falcons. Since then, Carson Wentz has taken over as the starting quarterback — and he’ll remain in that role for at least one more week.

On Tuesday, head coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed in a press conference that Wentz, who is also dealing with a minor shoulder injury, will start on Thursday against the Chargers. However, he also shared a positive update on McCarthy’s progress.

“JJ, the medical staff, myself — we’re all kind of encouraged about where he’s at and the progress he’s making. But he’s just not there,” HC Kevin O’Connell said. “And if this were a Sunday game, maybe it would be a little bit different story, and we could push it throughout the week and see where he’s at toward the end of the week.”

When could JJ McCarthy return?

According to O’Connell, McCarthy might have been ready to play in Week 8 if the game were on Sunday. That suggests the rookie could return for Minnesota’s Week 9 divisional matchup against the Detroit Lions.

The Vikings visit the Lions on November 2, and McCarthy is expected to be fully healthy by then. Still, it remains to be seen whether the team will risk starting him in such a crucial divisional game.

