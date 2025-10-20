Jalen Hurts reveals driving force behind Eagles’ massive win against Vikings in Week 7

The Philadelphia Eagles entered Week 7 on a two-game losing streak. After a dominant win against the Minnesota Vikings, quarterback Jalen Hurts was open about what made the team get out of their bad skid.

Speaking to Zach Berman of The Athletic.com, Hurts said the driving force behind the win was “the feeling of losing, simple as that.” He then added, “I know there’s a clip to confirm where I said, ‘We’re not losers anymore.’ That’s all I could think about during the last two weeks… I think definitely there was some fire there. But within that fire, you have to be the calm.”

Hurts has one of the highest winning percentages in the NFL so he does know what it’s like to feel like a winner. Simply put, he’d rather keep the winning going rather than losing games. He delivered against the Vikings. He completed 19-of-23 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns.

Advertisement

Advertisement

AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith balled out

The Eagles have arguably the best wide receiver duo in the NFL in AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith. The two of them absolutely killed the Vikings downfield. AJ Brown got four catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

AJ Brown (left) and DeVonta Smith (right)

Advertisement

DeVonta Smith had nine receptions for 183 yards and one touchdown. The Vikings have an aggressive defense filled with blitz and the Eagles were clearly prepared to exploit that.

Advertisement

see also Three-time Pro Bowler shockingly retires from the NFL after starting season with Jalen Hurts’ Eagles

The Eagles might be back

The biggest issue with this team was their offense. However, if they keep doing what they did in Week 7, the issue might be fixed for good. At least on the passing department, but rushing wise, Saquon Barkley still owes the team a 100-yard game.

Advertisement

However, Barkley is too talented to not find his way back into top form this season. In fact, if he finds his footing come playoff time, the Eagles would be a serious contender to go back to back.