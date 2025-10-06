NFL News: Vikings’ HC Kevin O’Connell discusses JJ McCarthy’s progress under Carson Wentz’s guidance

Following their recent setback against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Minnesota Vikings faced significant pressure to secure a win over the Cleveland Browns. Under the guidance of Kevin O’Connell, the team managed a hard-fought 21-17 NFL victory. Carson Wentz showcased a commendable performance, which led the head coach to highlight the valuable lessons rookie JJ McCarthy had absorbed from the veteran during his injury recovery period.

“I think watching Carson, watching the way Carson’s kind of gone through progressions quickly, just the value of putting the ball in play, even when it’s not your first progression, even when it’s not the most exciting completion of all time… I think he’s kind of taken a lot from that, of just watching it closely and my dialogue with him,” Kevin O’Connell said, as per Will Ragatz.

Although Carson Wentz had gone several seasons without being a star player, his chance to shine arrived with the Minnesota Vikings. After JJ McCarthy’s injury, head coach Kevin O’Connell bet on the veteran as the team’s QB1. The 33-year-old excelled in three games, completing 69 out of 100 passes for 759 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions. Beyond the numbers, he demonstrated his veteran experience by managing pressure situations.

Carson has consistently delivered solid performances, yet the franchise has repeatedly emphasized that JJ McCarthy remains their QB1 bet. At just 22 years old, the young star could reclaim the starting role as soon as he recovers from his injury. However, this does not rule out Wentz entirely; his strong showings have stirred up healthy competition. If McCarthy falters, the veteran could capitalize on the opportunity to vie for the starting position.

J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on during the NFL Preseason 2025.

Report: Vikings get encouraging update on JJ McCarthy’s injury recovery

The Minnesota Vikings made a bold move by appointing rookie JJ McCarthy as their starting QB1. In his debut against the Chicago Bears, he delivered a strong performance. Unfortunately, his promising start was cut short by a serious injury following game against the Atlanta Falcons. The 22-year-old standout sustained a high ankle sprain, sidelining him for multiple games. Despite this setback, reports suggest optimism about his recovery process.

According to Emily Leiker in the Minnesota Star Tribune, head coach Kevin O’Connell said that JJ McCarthy will return to practice next week. Alongside the rookie quarterback, Donovan Jackson, Michael Jurgens, and Blake Cashman are also expected to join him. This update doesn’t imply that McCarthy will be game-ready immediately, as more time is needed before his full return. However, the comeback of the 22-year-old QB is drawing nearer with each day.