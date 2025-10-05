The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Cleveland Browns 21-17 in Week 5. Nevertheless, an error at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium nearly cost them that crucial win.

The Vikings and Browns clashed in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, a venue primarily built for soccer. Unfortunately, it seems the stadium was not fully optimized for football, which could have jeopardized Minnesota’s victory.

With 10 minutes to go, the Vikings had a chance to tie the game with a field goal. However, the 51-yard attempt by kicker Will Reichard went wide right, and the stadium conditions may have played a role.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Report: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium’s setup nearly cost the Vikings a win over the Browns

In the final quarter of the game, Minnesota had an opportunity to tie the score at 17 points. Kicker Will Reichard lined up for a 51-yard field goal attempt, but it went wide right.

see also Why did Carson Wentz momentarily leave the Vikings vs Browns Week 5 game in London?

The Vikings were ultimately fortunate, scoring the game-winning touchdown thanks to Jordan Addison. Nevertheless, that missed field goal could have been decisive if the TD hadn’t come later.

Advertisement

Reichard is considered a reliable kicker, which is why his miss surprised many. However, it may have been an issue with the stadium that caused the ball to veer off course rather than any error on the player’s part.

Advertisement

Videos of the field goal attempt suggest that a camera cable may have interfered with the football. If that was the case and officials had noticed it, the attempt should have been retaken.

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder

While the Vikings managed to stop the Browns’ offense afterward and secure the win, this incident highlights a detail the NFL must address to prevent similar situations in future games.

Advertisement