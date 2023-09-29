Chandler Jones is living a very complicated moment. The defensive star hasn’t played at all this season with the Las Vegas Raiders after many controversial comments published on social media.

During the last few weeks, Jones has criticized different members of the organization such as head coach Josh McDaniels and owner Mark Davis. He also posted a worrying video in which he questioned Aaron Hernandez’s cause of death.

Since September 20, the Las Vegas Raiders made a final decision and put him on the non-football illness list. Now, things just got worse for the former player of the Patriots and Cardinals.

Chandler Jones has been arrested in Las Vegas

Chandler Jones was arrested on Thursday in Las Vegas. The player violated a domestic violence protection order and was charged on two counts. The information became public today.

Jones is still in custody at Clark County Detention Center in Nevada, but might be released in the next few hours. His bail was set at $15000. He’ll have to be back in court on December 4. The Las Vegas Raiders published an official statement regarding the situation.

“The Raiders are hopeful that Chandler Jones receives the care that he needs. He, his family, and all those involved are in our thoughts. As this is now a legal matter, we will not be providing further comment.”