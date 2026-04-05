Chiefs admit ‘anything is in play’ to help Andy Reid in 2026 NFL Draft amid Jeremiyah Love rumors

The Kansas City Chiefs enter the 2026 NFL Draft with an unusual opportunity, holding the No. 9 overall pick and multiple directions to consider. Trade-up scenarios have surfaced in recent weeks, with speculation linking Kansas City to a top pass rusher or even dynamic running back Jeremiyah Love. For a team that rarely picks this high, the decision could shape the next phase of the roster around Patrick Mahomes.

During an interview with Peter Schrager, general manager Brett Veach acknowledged the flexibility built by the Chiefs heading into draft night, emphasizing the importance of free agency in keeping options open.

“It’s one of those things where, that’s part of free agency, you want to fill in some of those holes so you can have maximum flexibility. The mindset is to have all your bases covered. There are many different ways we can go.”

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Will the Chiefs trade up or stay put at No. 9 overall?

This marks the first time Brett Veach will select inside the top 10 as Chiefs general manager, adding another layer of intrigue. The team has traditionally drafted late due to consistent playoff runs, but this position opens the door to elite-tier talent or an aggressive move up the board depending on how the draft unfolds.

Veach suggested the 2026 class presents a different structure compared to previous years, which could influence how teams approach the top part of the draft.

“It’s a unique draft. It’s one of those drafts where there aren’t four quarterbacks. Myles Garrett, Aidan Hutchinson or Will Anderson are not in this draft. Not to say there aren’t great players in this draft. There are great players up and down the board.”

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That landscape could benefit the Chiefs if they choose to remain at No. 9, allowing a premium prospect to fall into their range. At the same time, the absence of consensus blue-chip defenders might encourage Kansas City to move up if they identify a specific target, particularly at edge rusher or another impact position.

Veach also made it clear that no option is being ruled out as the team continues evaluating both sides of the roster. “We want to get a lot of work done in free agency. Then, add a great player that’s going to come in here and help us win. I think we have a lot of work to do on both sides of the football. I think really anything’s in play.”