Chiefs, Andy Reid reportedly could make blockbuster trade in 2026 NFL Draft amid Jeremiyah Love rumors

The Kansas City Chiefs are once again being linked to an aggressive draft strategy as they evaluate options to strengthen their pass rush. With their current position at No. 9 and another first-round pick at No. 29, landing a top-tier edge rusher may require a trade up, something Andy Reid and the team’s front office have not been afraid to explore in the past.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport suggested the Chiefs are doing their homework on elite pass-rushers expected to be selected earlier, hinting at a potential move up the board. “The Chiefs have visited with a couple really good pass-rushers who should go earlier than they pick, which means, at least they’re looking at the potential of moving up in the draft an taking an edge-rusher who could be potentially elite.”

Names like Arvell Reese, David Bailey, and Rueben Bain Jr. have surfaced as intriguing possibilities, all viewed as high-upside defenders who could immediately improve Kansas City’s front seven playing alongside Chris Jones. If the Chiefs decide to be aggressive, one of those prospects could become the target of a draft-day trade to chase a another Super Bowl.

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Who will the Chiefs draft?

While the focus appears to be on pass rushers, some speculation has connected the Chiefs to running back Jeremiyah Love. The scenario would likely require a significant move up the board, making it a long shot, but the upside would be enormous.

Landing Love would potentially give Andy Reid one of the most dynamic offensive weapons in the class. Pairing him with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Kenneth Walker could create one of the most explosive skill groups in the league.

Even if the idea remains unlikely, the mere possibility highlights how aggressive Kansas City could be. Whether targeting an elite pass rusher or making a surprise move for a top overall talent, the Chiefs appear prepared to explore bold options on draft night.