Patrick Mahomes welcomes new Chiefs coach with a slight jab at Travis Kelce

The Kansas City Chiefs are officializing moves on the coaching staff. However, everything was fine and well, until the team posted a reel of Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes announced it, but the tight end got a surprising answer from his quarterback in a plain, simple question.

Travis Kelce asked Patrick Mahomes who was his best friend on the team and he only could pick one. Mahomes answer was simple: “Eric Bieniemy.” Now, everyone expected him to say Kelce, after all they even have a porterhouse together. Instead of getting mad, Kelce said it was a good one, and as the cherry on top, he said, “Running this thing like Eric Bieniemy’s back.”

Obviously a skit, Mahomes and Kelce are in fact real best friends. But, what is true is they are both clearly happy to see Bieniemy back as the team’s offensive coordinator. Under him, they both had career years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What does the Bieniemy hire mean for Kelce?

Travis Kelce’s future was up in the air. It was rumored that he’d might be retiring after this season. However, it seems he might delay his retirement thanks to Bieniemy’s return. Bieniemy has the character and creativity to bring positivism back into a team that saw plenty of setbacks this season.

With Bieniemy as OC, the Chiefs ranked first three times, third, and sixth in total yards. Then Matt Nagy came, and the offense dipped, ranking ninth, 17th, and 20th in his tenure. While Andy Reid is calling the plays, this still means the coordinator is important for the offense to click. It seems like Kelce knows it, and he might think a career-resurgence could be brewing.

Advertisement

The Chiefs need Bieniemy to be the answer

The Chiefs are desperate to get back in Super Bowl contention. After all, they spent from 2018 to 2024 at least going to the Conference Final. This year they didn’t even get to the playoffs, hence they want to avoid the end of their dynasty.

Advertisement

If Bieniemy doesn’t solve the problem on offense, then that means the Chiefs offense is severely undertalented. That’s also something that has been talked about. Hence, the Chiefs really trust Bieniemy can turn things around, or else they will have to compromise themselves looking for weapons.