The Kansas City Chiefs opened their title defense with a challenging matchup, suffering a home defeat to the Detroit Lions in a close 21-20 loss. Notably, they were without both Travis Kelce and Chris Jones for this game.

Despite the fact that the Chiefs did not display their usual dominance, a significant factor were the crucial drops by their wide receivers that limited their offense. This subpar performance was also understandable considering it was only week 1 of the season.

Patrick Mahomes had to carry the offense mostly alone, but unfortunately for him it wasn’t enough. What’s clear for the team is that they are going to need everyone contributing as they prepare for a hard matchup in Jacksonville.

Chiefs Have the Returns of Travis Kelce and Chris Jones

Kelce was clearly missed the most out of the two players as the offense struggled to finish drives. As for another significant absence like Jones, the defense showed against a promising opponent that they have potential. However, the biggest thing is that both are returning.

As reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, Andy Reid confirmed on Friday that Kelce and Jones will be available to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars. These changes should help Kansas City become the unstoppable team they are expected to be.

While the tight end was absent in week 1 due to a knee injury suffered during practice, the defensive tackle was holding out for a better contract. Jones agreed a few days ago on a restructured deal for this season to increase his salary with incentives.

How Old Is Travis Kelce?

Travis Kelce is 33 years old.