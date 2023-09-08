The Detroit Lions surprised the NFL with a resounding 21-20 victory on the road against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Dan Campbell always believed in his players.

In 2021, there were many questions around the head coach after a 3-13-1 record. However, he managed to turn things around. Detroit won eight of their last ten games and almost got into the playoffs.

Now, the Lions seem for real and are favorites to win the NFC North over the Minnesota Vikings, the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears. The head coach talked about those chances.

Dan Campbell has a big warning for the NFL

After a historic night at Arrowhead Stadium, Dan Campbell wasn’t surprised at all by the performance of the Detroit Lions against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, the NFL has to take notice of that.

“I didn’t learn anything. I got verification on what I already knew and this is a resilient team. It already was a resilient team and we added pieces to that resilient team. So, we’re built to handle some stuff and we did that today against a very good opponent.”

However, Campbell is really cautious about what’s coming next and possible Super Bowl talk. “We expected to win this game. We came in here and we knew what we needed to do. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy and we did that. Really what it means is that’s one win. That’s one. So, we’ve got to clean up our issues. It hurt us on some stuff today and be ready for Seattle in 10 days. That’s what it is.”