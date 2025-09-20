Chiefs HC Andy Reid gives major injury update on QB Patrick Mahomes ahead Week 3 clash vs Giants

Despite boasting a star-studded roster, the Kansas City Chiefs have had a disappointing start to the 2025 NFL season, losing their first two games. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes played against the Philadelphia Eagles but later appeared on the injury report, sparking rumors of his potential absence in the Week 3 matchup against the New York Giants. Addressing these concerns, head coach Andy Reid has spoken out about Mahomes’ condition.

Patrick Mahomes reportedly experienced issues with his right wrist, causing concern among fans. However, head coach Andy Reid offered reassurance during the latest press conference. “Yeah, he couldn’t even tell you what play was it. But it swole up a little bit, and overnight they got it down. So he practiced the whole week. We good,“ he said at the latest press conference. For that reason, the stellar quarterback is poised to start against Giants.

Even if Mahomes remains one of the NFL‘s top quarterbacks, his recent performances have sparked doubts about the Chiefs’ ability to regain their peak form. In the last game against the Eagles, he completed 16 of 29 passes for 258 yards, including one touchdown. Nonetheless, Patrick’s upcoming presence against the Giants presents a crucial opportunity for him to reclaim his best performance and lead the team to its first win of the 2025 NFL season.

Patrick Mahomes makes bold statement on Chiefs offensive line ahead of key games

As the 2025 NFL season kicks off, the Kansas City Chiefs‘ running game faces intense scrutiny. According to ESPN, the franchise’s offensive line ranks 31st in run block win rate, raising concerns. Both Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt have been under fire for their lackluster performances. In response, Patrick Mahomes candidly addressed the offensive line’s struggles.

“Part of football is being able to trust in the run game whenever they’re in the light boxes and force them to come down so we can throw some of the shots down the field. That will come together more and more as the O-line continues to jell and the running backs can gel with the O-line,” Patrick Mahomes said, as reported by ESPN.

Kansas City Chiefs face huge setback as key WR is ruled out vs. Giants

Although Patrick Mahomes is fit to play against the New York Giants, head coach Andy Reid will reportedly be without a star wide receiver for the second consecutive game. According to Ian Rapoport, Xavier Worthy has been ruled out and did not travel with the team after failing to recover from his torn labrum.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid faces significant challenges with key players sidelined due to injuries. Along with losing Worthy, defensive end Mike Danna and cornerback Kristian Fulton are out with quad and ankle issues, respectively. Missing these pivotal contributors will test Reid’s ability to steer the team back to its winning form despite these setbacks.