Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes has an unwanted feat in 2025 NFL season

An 0-2 start is not a good thing, especially for the Kansas City Chiefs, who are not used to losing football games. However, the team’s problems go way deeper than that. In fact, the offense hasn’t looked polished, and that has resulted in Patrick Mahomes having a team-best stat in a department where he shouldn’t be as relevant.

One of the most notorious problems the Chiefs have right now is their running game. Right now, Patrick Mahomes has more rushing yards, gained more first downs and ran for more touchdowns than all the Chiefs’ running backs combined.

Mahomes has 13 rushing attempts for 123 yards, with two rushing TDs and has earned 10 rushing first downs. Running backs Kareem Hunt, Isiah Pacheco and Brashard Smith have combined for 29 attempts, 96 yards, and no touchdowns. They’ve only won seven first downs.

Pacheco hasn’t been the same since the injury, Hunt is aging

Once upon a time, Kareem Hunt was a top-tier running back in the NFL. Now, he is 30 years old and hasn’t had 800 rushing yards since 2020. As for Pacheco, he suffered a gruesome leg injury and since then, he hasn’t been able to be the same angry runner he was before.

Isiah Pacheco #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs

Mahomes has been able to move the chains by himself but neither the receivers nor the running backs have helped no. 15. Hence, it’s not shocking to see they’ve lost their first two games of the season.

Will the Chiefs’ running game be better?

It’s tough to imagine that the running game will improve. Pacheco hasn’t looked the same and Hunt is not getting any younger. However, if someone deserves the benefit of the doubt is Andy Reid.

Notoriously, Reid has been one of the best playcallers in the NFL. If there’s a coach that can figure out how to establish a somewhat decent running game is him. What is for sure is this: the Chiefs don’t like risking Mahomes running in the regular season.