Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid announces Chiefs players out for game against Texans in Week 14

Andy Reid and the Chiefs confirmed which players are out for the Week 14 game against the Texans.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs announced that cornerback Chris Roland-Wallace (ankle) and wide receiver Nikko Remigio (shoulder) are out for the Week 14 game against the Houston Texans.

The Chiefs have a 6-6 record, so they need to win their five remaining matchups and hope for help from the Bills, Jaguars, and Chargers in order to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Winning the AFC West already seems like an impossible mission for Patrick Mahomes and his teammates, considering that the Denver Broncos would have to lose four of their five remaining games.

Advertisement

Who is injured with Chiefs?

It’s important to remember that left tackle Josh Simmons was placed on injured reserve due to a wrist fracture, so he will be out for at least a month with the Kansas City Chiefs. The big question is who will be available on the offensive line.

In Friday’s injury report, the Chiefs listed Trey Smith and Jawaan Taylor as doubtful, which means Patrick Mahomes could be without three key pieces to protect him while facing one of the best defenses in the NFL.

Advertisement

In what could be good news for adding depth at the wide receiver position, Jalen Royals could be back for the game against Houston. By the way, although Patrick Mahomes appears on the report with knee issues, the quarterback will play at Arrowhead Stadium.

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes’ latest message is a direct warning to Andy Reid’s Chiefs as they face elimination from playoffs

see also

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes’ latest message is a direct warning to Andy Reid’s Chiefs as they face elimination from playoffs

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Patrick Mahomes' latest message is a direct warning to Chiefs as they face elimination
NFL

Patrick Mahomes' latest message is a direct warning to Chiefs as they face elimination

Kelce warns rest of the NFL about 6-6 Chiefs with bold message
NFL

Kelce warns rest of the NFL about 6-6 Chiefs with bold message

Andy Reid confirms Chiefs have lost Patrick Mahomes' key teammate for at least a month
NFL

Andy Reid confirms Chiefs have lost Patrick Mahomes' key teammate for at least a month

Cardinals could make key decision on Kyler Murray that could save them $19.5 million
NFL

Cardinals could make key decision on Kyler Murray that could save them $19.5 million

Better Collective Logo