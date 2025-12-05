Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs announced that cornerback Chris Roland-Wallace (ankle) and wide receiver Nikko Remigio (shoulder) are out for the Week 14 game against the Houston Texans.

The Chiefs have a 6-6 record, so they need to win their five remaining matchups and hope for help from the Bills, Jaguars, and Chargers in order to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Winning the AFC West already seems like an impossible mission for Patrick Mahomes and his teammates, considering that the Denver Broncos would have to lose four of their five remaining games.

Who is injured with Chiefs?

It’s important to remember that left tackle Josh Simmons was placed on injured reserve due to a wrist fracture, so he will be out for at least a month with the Kansas City Chiefs. The big question is who will be available on the offensive line.

In Friday’s injury report, the Chiefs listed Trey Smith and Jawaan Taylor as doubtful, which means Patrick Mahomes could be without three key pieces to protect him while facing one of the best defenses in the NFL.

In what could be good news for adding depth at the wide receiver position, Jalen Royals could be back for the game against Houston. By the way, although Patrick Mahomes appears on the report with knee issues, the quarterback will play at Arrowhead Stadium.

