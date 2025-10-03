Chiefs News: Andy Reid sends clear message to Travis Kelce about his playing time in 2025

Andy Reid has made it clear that he knows how to maximize the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense during the 2025 NFL season. In addition to the leadership of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the head coach faces the challenge of managing the workload of veteran tight end Travis Kelce.

It’s still uncertain what Kelce will decide regarding his future after this season. The 35-year-old tight end has a contract with Kansas City that includes a two-year extension signed in April 2024. After some doubts during the preseason, the team’s legendary offensive weapon wants to keep making headlines.

For now, Kelce remains a key figure. In the Week 4 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, he played about 66% of the offensive snaps, a number Reid described as “probably a good range.” However, the Chiefs’ head coach went further when discussing the present of his star player.

Reid talks about Kelce’s playing time

“He’s such a big part of it. Not only his effort, but the mentality he comes into these games with —he’s all in all the time. Then it’s my responsibility – he gets mad at me, but it’s my responsibility to make sure that we don’t get too many reps in there. That we give him at least a blow here and there. He’d play every play if he had his choice,” Reid said during a press conference.

“I thought he really played well in both the run and pass game. He looked strong all the way through. He’s in great shape right now. That’s the important part. He came back, and he’d really trained hard and aggressive for this thing,” said Reid.

Kelce’s impact on the Chiefs

So far this season, Kelce has played in every game for the Chiefs and has recorded one touchdown on 15 receptions for 182 yards. His impact is steadily increasing in a year when the Missouri franchise aims to prove once again that it can extend its long-standing dominance as a league dynasty.