NFL News: Patrick Mahomes makes major admission after Chiefs’ big win against Lamar Jackson’s Ravens

Slowly, things are starting to fall into place for Andy Reid’s team this NFL season. After a turbulent 0-2 start, Patrick Mahomes and his teammates managed to raise their level and, after defeating Lamar Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens at home, got the Kansas City Chiefs back on track during a crucial stretch of the year.

Last weekend, there was a key return to the starting lineup that contributed significantly to the team’s resurgence — not only on the field, but also in terms of morale.

Xavier Worthy turned out to be one of the most anticipated returns within the team, with Mahomes perhaps being one of the most thankful for it. The explosive wide receiver had seen just a few seconds of action in Week 1 this season, before having to leave the game due to an unintended hard hit with Travis Kelce that caused an injury.

“He’s just so explosive,” the QB said. “When you get the football in his hands, it just makes defenses have to adjust. And when they adjust — he gets so much attention on him, other guys can make plays happen. Just having him out there, not only for his physical abilities but just the morale of the room, I thought it was huge.”

Xavier Worthy #1 of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Worthy wrapped up the game with five receptions totaling 83 yards in his team’s 37-20 win over the Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium.

Back on track as contenders

With a dominant 37-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, the Chiefs now climb back to an even 2-2 record, immediately reigniting their NFL season and putting the rest of the AFC on notice.

While the Ravens struggled with injuries, including losing QB Lamar Jackson to a hamstring strain, it was a vintage performance from the Kansas City offense, led by Patrick Mahomes’ four touchdown passes.

This crucial win pulls the Chiefs right back into the thick of the AFC West conversation, placing them just one game behind the Los Angeles Chargers and setting the stage for a tense race for the division title as they hit their next game against the Jaguars.

What’s next for the Chiefs?

With the main goal of maintaining this winning streak and continuing to build on their positive record, these are the upcoming games Andy Reid’s Chiefs will face as they look to solidify themselves as title contenders:

@ Jacksonville Jaguars, October 6

vs Detroit Lions, October 12

vs Las Vegas Raiders, October 19

vs Washington Commanders, October 27

@ Buffalo Bills, November 2