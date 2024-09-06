Isiah Pacheco scored a touchdown during the game against the Baltimore Ravens, but there's an unbelievable secret behind how he was able to do it.

The 2024 NFL season has finally begun. The opening game featured the Chiefs and the Ravens, two teams considered strong contenders for the upcoming Super Bowl.

After a hard-fought battle, Kansas City emerged victorious over the AFC North team. Patrick Mahomes once again outdueled Lamar Jackson, with a standout performance by the Chiefs’ offense.

Cameras unveil Isiah Pacheco’s secret behind his TD against the Ravens

The Chiefs have overcome one of their biggest challenges of the year. In Week 1, the reigning NFL champions faced the Ravens, a team widely considered a strong Super Bowl contender this season.

Kansas City successfully contained Lamar Jackson’s offense in the first half. Though the final two quarters were much closer, the Chiefs secured the win with key touchdowns late in the game.

Isiah Pacheco scored a crucial touchdown in the third quarter, extending the lead to 20-10. However, a surprising secret behind the running back’s play has now been revealed.

Cameras captured Pacheco on the sidelines before his scoring play, visibly nauseous. He was seen vomiting on the field, only to score minutes later and boost the Chiefs’ lead.

The cause of Pacheco’s sickness remains unknown. Adjusting to the game’s intensity can be difficult, and the heavy workload may have pushed his body to the limit.

What is Isiah Pacheco’s contract with the Chiefs?

Isiah Pacheco signed a four-year rookie contract with the Kansas City Chiefs worth about $3.7 million, including a $77,000 signing bonus. The deal keeps him with the team through 2025.

As a seventh-round pick in 2022, Pacheco has outperformed expectations, making his contract a great value for the Chiefs given his significant contributions on the field.

