Patrick Mahomes shatters another record with the Chiefs during the NFL 2024 opener

Patrick Mahomes' dominance knows no bounds. The reigning Super Bowl champion added another chapter to his legendary Chiefs career.

Patrick Mahomes did it again. The Kansas City Chiefs’ superstar quarterback kicked off the 2024 NFL season with a bang, not only leading his team but also etching his name further into the franchise’s record books.

In a thrilling showdown against the Baltimore Ravens, Mahomes surpassed legendary Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson to become the team’s all-time passing yards leader. With a little over 28,508 yards and counting, Mahomes has cemented his status as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

Dawson, a Hall of Famer and a beloved figure in Kansas City, had held the record for decades. But Mahomes, with his uncanny ability to extend plays and deliver pinpoint passes, has simply been on another level. The young gunslinger is now poised to rewrite even more NFL history.

Multiple sources have suggested that Mahomes could break several more records this season. One possibility is becoming the fastest quarterback to reach 30,000 career passing yards. Additionally, he’s on pace to surpass Peyton Manning’s record for most touchdown passes in a quarterback’s first eight seasons.

Patrick Mahomes stats with the Chiefs

So far, Patrick Mahomes’ career with the Kansas City Chiefs has been nothing short of exceptional, leading the franchise to three Super Bowl titles this century. Since joining the Chiefs in 2017, Mahomes has played seven seasons, all with Kansas City.

Two standout seasons for him in terms of passing yards were 2018, with 5,097 yards, and 2022, when he set his personal best with 5,250 yards. In rushing yards, Mahomes has consistently improved each season. In 2023, he achieved a career-high with 389 rushing yards, surpassing his previous record of 381 set in 2021.